Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra hosting virtual Halloween Hauntcert

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be performing a seasonal “Halloween Hauntcert” on Friday, Oct. 30.

The virtual event comes with a four-course curbside pick up meal from The Ravens Club. Tickets are $100 and include a private concert link to “spooky” performances by A2SO cellist Sabrina Lackey and University of Michigan Collaborative Pianist Kathryn Goodson.

The event will also feature themed poetry readings by Thomas Blaske, including Edgar Allan Poe’s famed “The Raven.”

Craft cocktails can be added to each order for an additional purchase. All meal orders must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

To see the menu for the evening and to purchase tickets, click here.

Happy Halloween!