Teen musicians needed for spooky Neutral Zone virtual event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Neutral Zone is looking for teen musicians to perform at its pre-Halloween virtual event.

Musicians can submit their original music for the opportunity to play during the Who Ate My Spooky Snacks live stream event on Friday, Oct. 30.

Applications are open to high school-aged musicians and all genres of music. Performers will play in their own spaces and will need a device and strong internet connection for their performances.

Community members with questions can email bethanni@neutral-zone.org or call 734-545-6869.

Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

