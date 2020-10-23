Edgefest returns to Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Concert House on Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Friday, Edgefest is returning to Ann Arbor for its 24th year with a schedule of six virtual shows.

Originally planned as a four-day event to take place this month, the annual celebration of music was transformed into a series of virtual concerts.

A free concert streamed once a month from October through March. Each show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on a Friday.

In lieu of tickets, audiences are encouraged to donate to Edgefest organizer, Kerrytown Concert House, an Ann Arbor nonprofit concert venue.

Following this year’s original brass theme of “Partial to the Edge,” each concert features artists and musicians from southeast Michigan and around the US.

Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 23: Purple Gums, Skeeter Shelton and Djallo Djakate

Nov. 20: Steve Swell and Dave Sewelson, Wilder/Reid Duo

Dec. 18: Jen Baker and Dave Douglas

Jan. 22: Jaimie Branch

Feb. 19: Jason Kao Hwang’s Human Rites Trio, Mara Rosenbloom

March 26: Joe Daley Tuba Trio

Find out more about each Edgefest concert here.

The 25th Edgefest is anticipated to take place in October 2021.