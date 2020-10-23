New road closures to start in Ann Arbor Monday, will continue through November

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Monday, several new road closures will begin impacting traffic around Ann Arbor.

The closures will continue through November and include the intersection on Miller Avenue and First Street, and parts of West Madison Street, South Fifth Avenue, Holl Street, South Division Street and East Hoover Avenue.

Miller Avenue at First Street will be closed through Nov. 11. To avoid the intersection, westbound Miller Avenue traffic will be detoured to Main Street then westbound on Huron Street to Seventh Street and back to Miller Avenue. Traffic heading east will experience the reverse by being detoured to Seventh Street, eastbound on Huron Street to Main Street and then back to Miller Avenue.

Construction closures on West Madison Street, South Fifth Avenue, Holl Street, South Division Street and East Hoover Avenue are scheduled to be closed through 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Traffic will be detoured using Main Street and Packard Street.

Local and pedestrian traffic will be maintained throughout the closures but will be detoured if needed.

Here’s which areas to avoid:

W. Madison Street between S. Main Street and S. Fifth Avenue

S. Fifth Avenue from W. Madison Street to Hill Street

Hill Street between Main Street and S. Division Street

S. Division Street between Hill Street and E. Hoover Avenue

E. Hoover Avenue from S. Division Street to Sybil Street

Find the City of Ann Arbor traffic notice here.

Want to see more Ann Arbor traffic? Check our traffic map.