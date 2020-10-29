Ann Arbor business owner named 2020 Energy Waste Reduction Champion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) has named Ann Arbor small business owner Breanne Stuart as an 2020 Energy Waste Reduction Champion.

Stuart is the president and CEO of Homewatch CareGivers of Ann Arbor, a private home care agency serving individuals in Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland and Wayne counties.

She was honored with the award at SBAM’s recent Leadership Council event after demonstrating a commitment to reducing energy waste. Stuart, who opened her business in 2008, worked with SBAM’s Energy Solutions program to have an energy assessment completed on her business. She then implemented energy efficiency recommendations that were made, according to a release.

“The Energy Solutions program provides our members with a great opportunity to save money and become more energy efficient,” said SBAM President Brian Calley in the release.

“Upon learning about our program, Breanne immediately demonstrated a real commitment to making her business more energy efficient, and she has since gone out of her way to identify other small businesses that can benefit from the energy efficiency services we provide. Given her swift action and clear commitment to reducing energy waste, Breanne is an exemplary recipient for our 2020 Energy Waste Reduction Champion award.”

The Small Business Association of Michigan is an organization with over 28,000 small business owner members. The SBAM Energy Solutions program is offered in partnership with DTE Energy to help Michigan’s small businesses with enhanced energy management services.