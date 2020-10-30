Humane Society of Huron Valley’s virtual Compassionate Feast to feature wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Held every year, the Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Compassionate Feast raises funds to support Ann Arbor area animals in need of adoption, food and veterinary services.

This year the event will be online from 7 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 6 with special guest Jeff Corwin.

A wildlife conservationist and biologist, Corwin has hosted numerous television shows and documentaries on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Travel Channel among others. His ABC series, “Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin” received an Emmy for Outstanding Travel Program.

In addition to a virtual talk with Corwin, the 15th annual Compassionate Feast will feature a silent auction and a mixology lesson from Ann Arbor Distilling Company. Attendees who have bought tickets in different support tiers will have access to an optional 3-course vegetarian or vegan dinner, exclusive wildlife t-shirts, party favors and the chance to ask Corwin a question.

Tickets range in price between $75-$600 and come with different perks.

Register for the event here.