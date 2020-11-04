Ann Arbor YMCA creates dedicated pool time for LGBTQ community

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Friday, members of Ann Arbor’s LGBTQ community and their families can take part in the Y’s new Out to Swim program.

Taking place between 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Fridays, the dedicated swim time was created in response to requests from LGBTQ youth. It offers a welcoming space and opportunities for community members to socialize, according to a release by Ann Arbor YMCA.

“At the Ann Arbor Y, we strive to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, income, faith, sexual orientation or cultural background has the opportunity to live life to its fullest,” Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi said in the release.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Kayumi said a dedicated swim time was discussed when the Y’s leadership team asked local LGBTQ youth about equity and inclusion programs they wanted at the Ann Arbor organization.

"With the isolation that so many have experienced throughout the coronavirus crisis, it’s important for us to offer socially distanced in-person opportunities for people of all ages to connect, while simultaneously following CDC, state and local health department guidelines,” Kayumi said.

Out to Swim is will take place in the Y’s aquatics center and free for YMCA members. Community members can pay $50 for 6-week sessions.

Financial aid is available for those seeking YMCA memberships or access to Out to Swim.

Register or learn more at www.annarborymca.org/register