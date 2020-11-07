Prowl for owls with the Leslie Science & Nature Center in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Feeling nocturnal? The Leslie Science & Nature Center has some nighttime activities for you.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, hikers of all ages can navigate through the woods during the new moon.

While on the trail, participants will learn about night hike safety and do simple experiments to learn about nighttime vision. At the end of the hike, there will be a moon-inspired storytime with hot cocoa around a campfire fire.

The new moon hike costs $5 and lasts from 7-8:30 p.m. Register here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The following week on Friday, Nov. 20, LSNC will host an owl prowl through the woods.

Families and community members can take a socially distanced hike while learning about the ethics of owl calling. Attendees will also learn about owls through an educational presentation and be able to start their own owling traditions with take-home resources.

The owl prowl hikes will begin at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Each program will last an hour-and-a-half and costs $8 per person. The earlier program is recommended for children ages 5-12.

Register for the 6 p.m. hike here or the 7:30 p.m. program here.

Not into hiking?

From 3-4 p.m. on Nov. 20, watch LSNC wildlife staff feed the center’s owls, hawks and eagles. Attendees will learn how the birds hunt and enjoy a walk through the LSNC raptor loop with a raptor expert.

The Raptor Feeding event is free but registration is required. Walk-ups are not allowed.

The Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Rd.