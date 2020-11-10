Ann Arbor-based EntryPoint releases its 2020 Midwest Shop Local Gift Guide

ANN ARBOR – Nonprofit research institution EntryPoint has released its 2020 Midwest Shop Local Gift Guide in order to boost sales this holiday season at local businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused small businesses to lose a significant amount of revenue and even close permanently since it began in March.

The guide includes gifts under $10, $30, $50 and $100, gifts for men, women and children and also highlights businesses that are women- and minority-owned.

Featured Ann Arbor businesses include the Ann Arbor Art Center, Cadence Baby, Cookie Colab, The Getup Vintage, Produce Puns and Poisera, to name a few.

“The pandemic makes shopping at local businesses difficult this year, so we’re here to help," reads its website. “EntryPoint’s 2020 Midwest Shop Local Gift Guide is an easy way to buy gifts at any price point during the 2020 holiday season. The guide is also a great resource for discovering more about each company and their work, their leaders, products and services.”

Browse the gift guide here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!