Here’s which Ann Arbor breweries to support on Small Brewery Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – We all know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but what about Small Brewery Sunday?

Like the other designated shopping days following Thanksgiving, Small Brewery Sunday promotes local and independent brewpubs and brewers.

This Sunday, Nov. 29., place an order and fill up your fridge with something from one (or a few) of Ann Arbor’s breweries.

Here’s who to check out in Tree Town:

719 W. Ellsworth Rd.

A nano-cannery located on the southside of Ann Arbor, the Edelbrau crew offers stouts, ales, bitters and traditional Bock beers. Edelbrau beers can be found at restaurants and shops around town or at the cannery itself on Ellsworth Road.

Bottleshop hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, or beer can be delivered Mondays through Fridays. Find the beer list here.

2350 W. Liberty St.

Located on Ann Arbor’s westside, the brewery’s current menu has a variety of IPA’s, sours, ales, a fruit beer and more. Beer can be bought to-go or beer fans can spend some time around a fire pit or in heated snow domes on the premise.

Visit the brewery between 4-10 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Here’s the beer menu.

2321 Jackson Ave.

Located on Ann Arbor’s west side, the brewery has been experimenting with flavors and styles since opening the doors to its brewpub in 2017. Currently, HOMES is offering canned and draft beer to-go from 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thurdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Delivery is also available. Check out to-go beer and merch here.

120 W. Washington St.

In the heart of downtown Ann Arbor, Grizzly Peak started offering craft beer in 1995. Order to-go four-packs, draft beer, cocktails, wine and food (including date night and family meal specials) online between 4-9 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Here’s the menu.

2019 W. Stadium Blvd.

Known for its lagers and nachos, the Wolverine menu boasts of a wide variety of lagers, pilsners and a White Russian-inspired stout. The brewery was established in 2010, but has since expanded to include a taproom and now outdoor heated seating.

Pick up growlers, howlers, four-packs and six-packs of beer (and dinner) between 3-8:45 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays, noon to 8:45p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 7:45 p.m. on Sundays. Order food and beer online here.

2290 S. Industrial Hwy.

Ann Arbor’s most recent brewery is located just off South Industrial Highway. Mothfire regularly releases new brews with funky names like Phraze, Luna Daze and LoLo. The brewery partners with Michigan farmers who provide it with grains and hops.

To-go cans can be picked up between 5- p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Can’t make it to the brewery? Select stores around Ann Arbor (and one in Detroit) carry cans. Here’s what you can pick up from Mothfire.