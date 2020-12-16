Ann Arbor Summer Festival to host illusionist Scott Silven in February

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Illusionist Scott Silven will be back in Ann Arbor this year, but this time his visit is virtual.

Hosted by the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Silven will be performing his new production, The Journey, for six nights in February.

Limited to 30 guests per performance, each online show takes audience members to Silven’s home in rural Scotland where they hear a story, interact with Silven and experience illusions. Audience members help to construct their own experience during the performance and by responding to email prompts before the show.

“We’re all missing human connection and in-person performance. While it will still be some time before we can all gather again, we’re thrilled to offer this special production for our audiences – it’s a virtual experience unlike anything else you’ve experienced during the time of COVID,” said A2SF executive director Mike Michelon in a release. “Scott is a unique talent who left audiences mesmerized after his 2018 Ann Arbor run. Through The Journey, he’s created something really special for an audience of 30 at a time.”

Silven entertained A2SF audiences in 2018 with sold-out performances of his critically acclaimed production, At the Illusionist’s Table.

Here’s when you can catch a show:

Tuesday, Feb.23: 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, : 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25: 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26: 7:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27: 7:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28: 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Each ticket for the Feb. 23, 24 and 28 performances cost $46 while tickets for Feb. 25-27 cost $56 each.

A2SF donors will have presale access to tickets at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2021. Public tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Find tickets (when they go on sale) at www.a2sf.org