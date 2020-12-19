Humane Society of Huron Valley seeks information on animals found in Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Humane Society of Huron Valley is asking for tips regarding three dead puppies and one dead iguana found near a floating dock in Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Park.

The organization sent a field agent to investigate after receiving a call last Thursday from a woman who discovered one of the puppies while walking her dog, according to a release.

The puppies were found at the edge of the river while the iguana was discovered in the water.

Cause of death for the animals is currently unknown. The puppies are estimated to be a few days old and are pit bull or pit bull mix dogs. The iguana is estimated to be under a year old.

HSHV will investigate all tips, says the release.

Anyone with information on the dead animals is asked to call HSHV’s Cruelty and Rescue Department at 734-661-3512. Information can be reported online at hshv.org/report.