TheRide will restore service in Ypsilanti, improve several routes starting Jan. 17

Tire tracks in the snow.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) announced it is updating its Temporary Service Plan to include restoring service in Ypsilanti and to improve on-time performance on a number of routes starting on Jan. 17.

Currently, there are no AAATA transportation options in Ypsilanti.

TheRide has been running a reduced network of routes to essential destinations during the pandemic. Frequent service is offered on these routes to reduce overcrowding.

According to a news release, the service updates to begin Jan. 17 include:

Route 6

Routing adjusted in Ypsilanti from Michigan Ave to Hewitt Rd and Congress St for all trips to restore service to an area which previously had no alternatives.

Route 22

Adjust routing headed to the Blake Transit Center from the Glen Ave/Fuller Rd area to Beakes Ave and Fifth Ave to serve Kerrytown.

All trips to be connected with Route 3- Huron River at the Blake Transit Center.

Route 23

Adjust routing in downtown Ann Arbor from William St to Washington St and Thayer St to reach the U-M Central Campus Center.

Adjust Saturday and Sunday schedules to improve on-time performance.

Move boarding location at the Blake Transit Center from the transit mall to Fourth Ave

Route 32

Adjust routing from the U-M Central Campus area to end at the Blake Transit Center for all trips. Service to U-M Central Campus will be provided via Route 23.

Connect all trips with Route 23 at the Blake Transit Center giving riders a direct connection to U-M Central Campus Transit Center and U-M Hospital Areas without having to transfer.

Route 26

Move boarding location at the Blake Transit Center from Fourth Ave. to the transit mall.

Route 62

Service will be restored.

TheRide has established the following safety measures on its buses to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19:

Customers are required to wear a face mask

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only

Buses are cleaned with CDC recommended protocols

Social distancing is encouraged with signs posted at transit centers and in buses

Fewer passengers are allowed on each bus at any one time

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees

Masks, gloves and face shields are also provided for drivers

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended

Transit centers remain closed except for customer transactions, where applicable

For more information on routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.