TheRide will restore service in Ypsilanti, improve several routes starting Jan. 17

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tire tracks in the snow. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) announced it is updating its Temporary Service Plan to include restoring service in Ypsilanti and to improve on-time performance on a number of routes starting on Jan. 17.

Currently, there are no AAATA transportation options in Ypsilanti.

TheRide has been running a reduced network of routes to essential destinations during the pandemic. Frequent service is offered on these routes to reduce overcrowding.

According to a news release, the service updates to begin Jan. 17 include:

Route 6

  • Routing adjusted in Ypsilanti from Michigan Ave to Hewitt Rd and Congress St for all trips to restore service to an area which previously had no alternatives.

Route 22

  • Adjust routing headed to the Blake Transit Center from the Glen Ave/Fuller Rd area to Beakes Ave and Fifth Ave to serve Kerrytown.
  • All trips to be connected with Route 3- Huron River at the Blake Transit Center.

Route 23

  • Adjust routing in downtown Ann Arbor from William St to Washington St and Thayer St to reach the U-M Central Campus Center.
  • Adjust Saturday and Sunday schedules to improve on-time performance.
  • Move boarding location at the Blake Transit Center from the transit mall to Fourth Ave

Route 32

  • Adjust routing from the U-M Central Campus area to end at the Blake Transit Center for all trips. Service to U-M Central Campus will be provided via Route 23.
  • Connect all trips with Route 23 at the Blake Transit Center giving riders a direct connection to U-M Central Campus Transit Center and U-M Hospital Areas without having to transfer.

Route 26

  • Move boarding location at the Blake Transit Center from Fourth Ave. to the transit mall.

Route 62

  • Service will be restored.

TheRide has established the following safety measures on its buses to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19:

  • Customers are required to wear a face mask
  • The driver is to be approached for emergencies only
  • Buses are cleaned with CDC recommended protocols
  • Social distancing is encouraged with signs posted at transit centers and in buses
  • Fewer passengers are allowed on each bus at any one time
  • Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders
  • Sanitation supplies are provided to employees
  • Masks, gloves and face shields are also provided for drivers
  • Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended
  • Transit centers remain closed except for customer transactions, where applicable

For more information on routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.

