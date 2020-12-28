TheRide will restore service in Ypsilanti, improve several routes starting Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) announced it is updating its Temporary Service Plan to include restoring service in Ypsilanti and to improve on-time performance on a number of routes starting on Jan. 17.
Currently, there are no AAATA transportation options in Ypsilanti.
TheRide has been running a reduced network of routes to essential destinations during the pandemic. Frequent service is offered on these routes to reduce overcrowding.
According to a news release, the service updates to begin Jan. 17 include:
Route 6
- Routing adjusted in Ypsilanti from Michigan Ave to Hewitt Rd and Congress St for all trips to restore service to an area which previously had no alternatives.
Route 22
- Adjust routing headed to the Blake Transit Center from the Glen Ave/Fuller Rd area to Beakes Ave and Fifth Ave to serve Kerrytown.
- All trips to be connected with Route 3- Huron River at the Blake Transit Center.
Route 23
- Adjust routing in downtown Ann Arbor from William St to Washington St and Thayer St to reach the U-M Central Campus Center.
- Adjust Saturday and Sunday schedules to improve on-time performance.
- Move boarding location at the Blake Transit Center from the transit mall to Fourth Ave
Route 32
- Adjust routing from the U-M Central Campus area to end at the Blake Transit Center for all trips. Service to U-M Central Campus will be provided via Route 23.
- Connect all trips with Route 23 at the Blake Transit Center giving riders a direct connection to U-M Central Campus Transit Center and U-M Hospital Areas without having to transfer.
Route 26
- Move boarding location at the Blake Transit Center from Fourth Ave. to the transit mall.
Route 62
- Service will be restored.
TheRide has established the following safety measures on its buses to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19:
- Customers are required to wear a face mask
- The driver is to be approached for emergencies only
- Buses are cleaned with CDC recommended protocols
- Social distancing is encouraged with signs posted at transit centers and in buses
- Fewer passengers are allowed on each bus at any one time
- Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders
- Sanitation supplies are provided to employees
- Masks, gloves and face shields are also provided for drivers
- Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended
- Transit centers remain closed except for customer transactions, where applicable
For more information on routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.