Ann Arbor Senior Center launches digital initiatives to keep older residents engaged

ANN ARBOR – The coronavirus pandemic has been challenging on some level for everyone, but older adults at high risk of developing serious illness from infection have found themselves particularly isolated.

The Ann Arbor Senior Center will be hosting a series of virtual events starting in January to help senior residents connect with one another.

Virtual Trivia

On the first and third Tuesday of each month, staff at the center will be hosting live trivia via Zoom. Next month, participate on Jan. 5 and 19 from 1-2 p.m. and enjoy questions based on weekly themes.

Individuals are encouraged to invite grandchildren, friends and neighbors to login and play. The center will also be organizing teams that people can join.

“We will keep a tally of winners, and at the end, prizes will be awarded that you can drive by and pick up,” read a news release.

In order to participate in the drawings, contact Jasmine Patterson at jpatte37@emich.edu.

Zoom meeting ID: 979 1239 9740. Passcode: 194912.

Free Lunch Break Club

Like the trivia, the Ann Arbor Senior Center’s Lunch Break Club will be held via Zoom. Join every Thursday starting Jan. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. to take a break and discuss weekly topics.

Guests are encouraged to ask questions, share their own stories or sit back and listen.

Here are the weekly topics:

Jan. 7: New year, new goals

Jan. 14: Welcome to my kitchen

Jan. 21: Best vacation experience

Jan. 28: Let’s doodle together

The Ann Arbor Senior Center will be posting future weekly themes on its website and Facebook page.

For more information, contact Brittany Ruthven at bruthven@a2gov.org.

Zoom meeting ID: 915 1964 8869. Passcode: 463533.