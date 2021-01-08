Artini-at-Home: Ann Arbor Art Center’s annual cocktail competition goes virtual

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join the Ann Arbor Art Center in celebrating art and its yearly cocktail competition, but from the comfort of home.

This year, the nonprofit’s thirteenth annual fundraising event is going virtual between Feb. 25 and March 5.

Like in previous years, participants will sample different cocktails and vote for their favorites until a winner is announced.

Unlike previous events, the entire fundraiser and cocktail competition will be done online. Participants of Artini-at-Home 2021 will receive a kit of canned cocktails with a tasting guide and participate in an online toast and virtual hangouts throughout the week.

Over the past 12 years, the competition has raised over $220,000.

The event will kick off on Friday, Feb. 26 with a virtual toast, and will continue until March 5, when the winning cocktail will be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday and cost $125, but $90 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

Included with each ticket is a 4-pack of four different canned cocktails (equal to about eight cocktails), garnishes and a tasting guide. Participants will also have access to the Artini-at-Home event page, which will host contests and engaging content, according to a release.

This year’s guest bartenders are Alex Milshteyn, Praveena Ramaswami, Dan Rivkin, and Lisa Sauve. Each will work with Ann Arbor Distilling Co., who is making and canning each cocktail, to reflect drinks inspired by Ann Arbor Art Center’s A2AC Murals project.

Find more information about Artini-at-Home 2021 here.

Those attending the event will be able to pick up their kits at the art center between 1-6 p.m. on Feb. 25 and must have a valid ID, according to the Artini website.

Attendees must be 21 or older by Feb. 12.