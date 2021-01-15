Little Paws Story Time is back at Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Just when you thought all in-person kids’ activities were canceled for the foreseeable future, Humane Society of Huron Valley has relaunched its weekly Little Paws Story Time.

Designed for children ages two through five, classes take place each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the shelter’s Education Center.

Tickets are $5 per child. Children under one year old are free.

To allow for social distancing, pre-registration is required. Each session is limited to eight children with one adult caregiver per child.

To register for upcoming story times, click here.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is at 3100 Cherry Hill Rd.