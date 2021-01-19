City of Ann Arbor to hire new chief financial officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Have experience with financial leadership and looking for a new job? This is for you.

The City of Ann Arbor is looking to hire a new Chief Financial Officer.

Reporting to the City Administrator, the new CFO will be responsible for overseeing the Financial and Administrative Services Area for the City, which provides services through different offices and departments, according to the job ad.

Additional duties of the CFO include being the primary financial advisor to the Ann Arbor City Council, leading a staff of around 35 employees, capital planning, rating agency relationships and develop the citywide $450 million budget.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 10.

Those interested in applying should have knowledge about finance and accounting, a strong track record of financial leadership, strategic planning skills, the ability to clearly communicate with a range of stakeholders, be able to juggle competing priorities and work in a collaborative team setting.

To learn more about the job or to apply, click here.

