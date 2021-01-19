Hospice of Michigan, Arbor Hospice offer support group for young adults during pandemic

ANN ARBOR – Grief of losing a loved one can be exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties in the months that lie ahead, especially when paired with pre-existing anxiety and depression.

Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice have joined forces to help young adults in their 20s and 30s cope with grief through its online support group Living On For Young Adults. Run by trained, experienced grief counselors the program aims to address grief in a time when life during a pandemic can make it difficult to cope.

“The experience attendees will get from others around their age who are going through something similar will reinforce that they aren’t going through this alone,” read a news release.

The first session will take place on Monday, Feb. 1 from 6-7:15 p.m. After that, the group will meet on the first Monday of the month.

Registration is required to attend. A Zoom link will be sent once registration is complete.

Register here.

Both organizations have a long history of helping individuals of all ages through the grieving process, including Arbor Hospice’s programs for children.

