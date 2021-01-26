Ann Arbor Community Academy seeking interested candidates for 2021 cohort

ANN ARBOR – The fourth year of the Ann Arbor Community Academy will kick off on March 10, and the program is currently seeking community members interested in participating.

Formerly named the Ann Arbor Citizens Academy, the free program offers community members 18 years old or older a broad view of local government.

The academy will run from March 10 through April 28 and will comprise of weekly sessions from 6:30-8:30 p.m. During these sessions, participants will hear from city staff and officials about day-to-day operations, long-term city planning efforts and the significance of civic involvement.

Due to Ann Arbor Public Schools spring break, the academy will not meet on March 31.

Those interested in participating in A2CA are asked to fill out this online form. All candidates must submit the interest form by Friday, Feb. 19. Upon submission, individuals will be contacted with more information and next steps in planning.

City leadership hopes participants will become more civically active after participating in A2CA presentations, tours and activities. Graduates from the program have gone on to serve on City Council, the Public Art Commission, the Planning Commission, Water System Advisory Board and more.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, preference will be given to city residents over nonresidents depending on program capacity.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/A2CA.