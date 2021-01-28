Film fans can play to win at Michigan Theater’s virtual movie trivia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get the gang together and win fun prizes at weekly virtual trivia hosted on Zoom by the Michigan Theater.

Players can participate on their own or communicate with teammates (outside of the Zoom call) to coordinate answers.

Movie buffs and cinema smartypants can win prizes for first and second place, including a Michigan Theater Foundation book or vinyl record and a free film rental through Agile Link.

Each trivia event will last for an hour-and-a-half and costs $5 per team.

Michigan Theater members can play for free by sending an email to feedback@michtheater.org and asking for a special promo code.

Here’s the current schedule:

Thursday, Jan 28 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 - 7 p.m. - Black Filmmakers Edition

Friday, Feb. 12 - 7 p.m. - Romantic Movies Edition

Friday, Feb. 19 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 - 7 p.m.

Sign up through the trivia schedule or learn more about the events and prizes at michtheater.org/trivia/