Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers offers beekeeping classes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Need a new quarantine hobby? Try beekeeping.

Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers (A2B2) is offering beginner and intermediate classes for community members interested in bees and beekeeping.

Classes, instructed by Dave Pearce, will meet twice a month from February to October.

Beginner classes will go over basic bee biology and management, equipment and what to expect during the first year of beekeeping. Intermediate classes are intended for individuals with experience keeping bees through the winter and will go over management strategies, swarm prevention and pest/disease treatment.

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the classes will be held online over Zoom. In-person classes will happen when it is safe to do so, according to the A2B2 website.

Face-to-face events, including building equipment and hands-on experience with the A2B2 teaching hives at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens apiary, will be held if they can be adapted to fit CDC guidelines.

Participants will have to bring their own protective clothing, which is required when working with the bees in the apiary.

Classes cost $155 and include electronic resources and handouts. Details will be emailed to registered participants before classes begin.

Times and days will vary and extra sessions with guest speakers may be scheduled.

Learn more about the beginner and intermediate classes or register here at www.a2b2club.org/about-bee-school