Arbor Hospice to host free virtual music therapy sessions for people of all ages

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice and Hospice of Michigan have partnered to host virtual music therapy sessions for adults and children coping with grief after losing a loved one.

The sessions will take place via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 20.

At 11 a.m., the children’s program “Mini Music Arts Camp for Kids: Coping with Grief and Loss” will kick off. All children who register for the event will have egg shakers delivered to them.

At noon, the adult session “Resilience: Exploring Grief and Loss through Music for Adults” will begin.

Both sessions are free and will feature trained music therapists from Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice.

Music therapy can have immediate and long-term effects when used in the healthcare field in addressing emotional, physical, social and cognitive needs of individuals of all ages.

The right kind of music can ease pain and anxiety and enhance relaxation, bringing emotional, spiritual and physical comfort to patients.

“Research has shown the effectiveness of music therapy even in patients who are resistant to other treatment approaches,” Rachael Lawrence-Lupton, MA, MT-BC and music therapy supervisor for NorthStar Care Community said in a statement.

“Our music therapists engage patients with music in ways best suited for their needs and preferences, allowing them to feel heard and validated. The music brings them back to themselves and opens them up to connection with others.”

Those interested in participating in either music therapy grief support session must RSVP to Lawrence-Lupton by Friday, Feb. 12 by calling 734-846-7638 or emailing rlawrence-lupton@arborhospice.org. A Zoom link will be sent following registration.

The sessions are open to anyone in the state of Michigan.

For more information about Hospice of Michigan’s music therapy programs, click here.

For more information about Arbor Hospice’s music therapy programs, click here.