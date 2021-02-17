10ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor senior community to host virtual concert celebrating Black History Month

Tune into the free Motown concert on Friday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join Ann Arbor seniors in celebrating Black History Month with a free Motown concert on Friday.

Starting at 3 p.m., metro-Detroit Motown tribute band KGB will sing some classics tunes at a virtual concert hosted by Glacier Hills Senior Living Community.

“We are excited to virtually bring KGB into our community to celebrate Black History Month,” said Craig Courts, President of Glacier Hills in a release.

“Motown music is something people from all over the world can enjoy, but it’s just a little more special to us here in Michigan. It’s also something people of any age can enjoy, although our current and future residents may feel a little more nostalgic about it.”

Consisting of Keith Dotson, Glenn McFarland and Bruce Sims, KGB has played at venues and events around Michigan.

The concert is open to the public through Facebook Live.

Find it here.

Those interested in attending the online concert should reach out to Glacier Hills Senior Living Community through Facebook Messager, by 734-913-0730 or by sending an email to krishaun.burns@glacierhills.org.

