SCRAP Creative Reuse in Ann Arbor announces online store, new shipping option

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Crafty community members will soon be able to get creative scraps from SCRAP shipped straight to their homes.

Having adapted and adjusted over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCRAP Creative Reuse has created a virtual store to offer shoppers online access to inexpensive art and crafts supplies, fabrics, metals and other reusable and repurposable craft materials.

As of now, supplies bought through the new online store are only available for pick up at the Ann Arbor nonprofit’s Washtenaw Avenue location, but shipping options are planned to be implemented soon, according to a release.

Materials will be able to be shipped across the United States, according to a social media post.

The online shop is updated weekly and offers some exclusive items.

🎉 Your first weekly materials drop with SHIPPING ACROSS THE US! We've added new collections, more materials, and now... Posted by SCRAP Box on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The reuse nonprofit organization has been active in Ann Arbor for over 37 years and diverts an average of 40 tons of reusable materials from the landfill every year. Currently, it is powered by two team members, SCRAP director Claire Tyra and reuse specialist Juniper Beatty.

“SCRAP A2 was actually one of the first creative reuse centers in the country. Our current team is down to two of us who have seen SCRAP in all of its various iterations over the years. The two of us live and breathe our work here and want to see SCRAP continue to offer all the beautiful things we had planned for 2020 and beyond. One of the things that speaks to us most is accessibility. Accessibility in prices, location, volunteer and crafting opportunities – all of it! We are so excited to introduce our new online store and announce SHIPPING this month,” Tyra said in a release.

“We are really hoping that continuing to offer more opportunities for people to engage with our materials and mission in a safe way will help us thrive in the months and years to come. We are asking folks to think outside the [Big] box [stores], and support #creativereuse!” said Tyra.

Find the online store at scrap-creative-reuse-ann-arbor.myshopify.com

Visit SCRAP between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 4567 Washtenaw Ave.

