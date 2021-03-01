City of Ann Arbor seeks volunteers to help identify, monitor amphibian populations

ANN ARBOR – Want to get outside and try something different this spring?

The city of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation is searching for volunteers to help monitor frog, toad and salamander populations in the city’s parks and nature areas.

No experience is required, but those interested should prepare to set aside some evenings over the next few months to listen and search for the critters.

Both the frog and salamander trainings kick off on Saturday, March 6 on Zoom.

Salamander Survey Kickoff and Training

Learn to monitor Ann Arbor’s five species of salamanders. According to the city:

“Volunteers will select parks to survey and learn how to identify these rarely-seen amphibians. Must be willing to walk in the woods on rainy, cold, early spring nights and look under logs in the woods during spring and summer.”

Pre-registration by March 3 is required. To pre-register, email NAP@a2gov.org or call 734-794-6627.

The Saturday Zoom session will run from noon to 2 p.m.

Frog & Toad Survey Kickoff and Training

Learn to identify frogs and toads by eye and ear, and select which route you’d like to survey. March through June, volunteers are asked to listen for frogs at night once a month along their designated route. In most cases, this will require a car.

Pre-registration by March 3 is required. To pre-register, email NAP@a2gov.org or call 734-794-6627.

The Saturday Zoom session will run from 2:30-4:30 p.m.