Find a pot of gold at Ann Arbor Senior Center March 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Older community members anticipating St. Patrick’s Day festivities should plan on stopping at the Ann Arbor Senior Center on Wednesday, March 17.

Between noon and 1 p.m., seniors who stop by the “Luck of the Irish” drive-thru event will receive coffee, doughnuts and St. Patrick’s Day-themed goodie bags.

Festive attire is encouraged, according to a social media post by the Senior Center.

The event is being held in collaboration with Heartland Health Care of Ann Arbor.

For more information call 734-794-6250 or visit www.a2gov.org/senior.

Ann Arbor Senior Center is at 1320 Baldwin Ave.