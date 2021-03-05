Michigan Medicine to open additional first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday

Signs guide individuals to Michigan Medicine's COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Jack Roth Stadium Club at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine announced in an email to patients on Friday morning that it will be opening new first-dose vaccine appointments for patients age 65 and older after 3 p.m.

Patients who have received an invitation to make an appointment but were not able to reserve a time slot are urged to log in to their patient portal this afternoon or call the phone number listed on their mail-in invitation to reserve a time.

Appointments may fill quickly. If they fill before you are able to reserve a time slot, or you are unable to make the available time slots, Michigan Medicine asks that patients continue to check their site to see when additional first-dose appointments become available.

As soon as Friday, the health system expects to release an additional round of invitations for individuals to schedule their first-dose appointment.

On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand in Michigan to include people age 50 years or older with pre-existing conditions or disabilities and guardians and caregivers of children who have special health care needs.

On March 22, all residents age 50 and older will be eligible for vaccination.

Michigan Medicine recently received 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The health system is currently “reviewing all available safety and efficacy data in order to make recommendations” on how it can efficiently, safety and equitably administer the vaccine.

For more information, visit Michigan Medicine’s COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ page.