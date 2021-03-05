Book a private playtime at Ann Arbor’s Hands-On Museum with your pod

ANN ARBOR – It’s been a long year of closures, and one group that has felt it the most is parents.

Luckily, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has begun offering reservations for pods of up to 25 people to come and enjoy the beloved children’s museum.

How it works:

Each pod pays a set price for a group up to 25 people (including babies). Only one person per pod needs to register to save a two-hour time slot.

Pods will enjoy access to the museum’s first and second floors as well as the preschool gallery.

Masks are required for everyone four years of age and up throughout the museum and all participants must sign in at the front desk upon arrival.

Price:

Non-Members: $225

Members: $175

EBT/WIC Card Holders: $75. To qualify, the registrant must be an EBT or WIC card holder. The card must be shown to museum staff on the day of their reservation.

To make a reservation, click here.