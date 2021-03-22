Michigan Communities Conquering COVID-19 announce finalists for Take the Mic Contest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Creative people were called to tell stories about their own experiences with coronavirus and the vaccine.

Michigan Communities Conquering COVID-19 (MICCC) hosted the Take the Mic Contest.

The contest is also part of a research study to understand if messages created by members of the community can help protect people from COVID.

The National Institute of Health granted a team at the University of Michigan $1.4 million to seek out and address COVID awareness, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy in communities of color in Wayne, Washtenaw, Genesee and Kent counties.

Some numbers show that about 18 percent of minorities still have some hesitancy. The investigators also found that it’s not just the message that could make a difference, but the messenger.

The contest drew all kinds of artists. Some made music, others made cartoons and animation. Some wrote poetry.

Click here to learn more and to cast your vote for your favorite finalist.