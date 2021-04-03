Homebound residents in Ann Arbor to receive over 250 energy efficiency kits

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As part of its efforts at achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, the City of Ann Arbor has partnered with Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels and DTE Energy to give home energy efficiency kits to around 260 homebound households served by Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels.

Stemming from city’s A2ZERO Carbon Neutrality plan, the partnership focuses on assisting homebound residents lower energy costs, maintain their indoor health and comfort, and reduce energy and water waste, officials said.

“The city is delighted to partner with Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels and DTE to bring these energy and water-saving devices to our community,” said Dr. Missy Stults, Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations manager in a notice. “Helping improve the indoor comfort and health of our residents is of paramount importance as we work to achieve a just transition to community-wide carbon neutrality.”

Ad

The energy kits were donated to the city by DTE for allocation to Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels clients, officials said.

The kits include LED lights, nightlights, water-efficient showerheads, faucet aerators, weather stripping, water heater pipe wrapping and door draft stoppers. Information on additional services or money-saving techniques available to residents as well as information about A2ZERO was added to the kits.

“Aging in place is a significant area of focus for Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels. We are grateful to the City of Ann Arbor and DTE for providing these kits that will have a tangible impact on several quality of life, environmental and financial factors for the individuals that we serve,” said Courtney Vanderlaan, director of Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels.

A program of Community Health Services at Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, aims to reduce hunger and food insecurity for homebound residents in the Ann Arbor area.

Ad

Residents in need of assistance or who need help with energy, water or food insecurity should contact Washtenaw County Community and Economic Development. Learn more about the organization here.