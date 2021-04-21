Arbor Hospice offers ongoing virtual support during COVID-19 pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Over the spring and summer, Arbor Hospice is continuing its virtual support groups for community members grieving the loss of loved ones.

Based in Ann Arbor, the not-for-profit is offering various support programs, including parental grief, dinner groups and a COVID-19 grief support group.

The virtual groups provide the same content as Arbor Hospice’s in-person sessions and are held at different times and days throughout the week.

“More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbor Hospice is honored to offer families mourning the loss of a loved one with safe and effective grief support services,” said Karen Monts, grief support services director for Arbor Hospice, in a release.

“When this pandemic started, we were quick to shift our services to a virtual format, and it has proven to be extremely beneficial for everyone involved. We look forward to continuing to provide these critical bereavement services to anybody who needs them.”

The virtual groups can be joined by phone or computer, the organization said.

RSVP or register for different support groups on Arbor Hospice’s virtual programs website.

Here’s what is scheduled so far:

Adult Loss of a Parent

Tuesday evenings, April 13 through May 18: 6-7:15 p.m.

Thursday afternoons, April 15 through May 20: noon to 1:15 p.m.

Living On Grief Support Group

April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12 and August 9: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Living On: Loss from COVID

April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21 and August 18: 6-7:15 p.m.

Living On: Loss of an Adult Child

April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13 and August 10: 6-7:15 p.m.

Living On for Young Adults

May 3, June 7, July 5 and August 2: 6-7:15 p.m.

Loss of a Spouse or Partner

April 14 through May 19: 3-4:15 p.m., 6-7:15 p.m.

Men Overcoming Loss

May 4, June 1, July 6, and August 3: 6-7:30 p.m.

April 20, June 18, July 20 and August 17: 6-7:15 p.m.

Pages of Grief: Conversations on Books about Loss

May 23, June 27, July 25, and August 22: 3-4:15 p.m.

Seminar: Parental Grief

Tuesday, May 4: 1-2:30 p.m.

Social Mealtime Group: Working Age Dinner Group

May 6, June 3, July 1 and August 5: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Social Mealtime Group: Dinner Diners