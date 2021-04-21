Lend a helping hand in honor of Earth Day this weekend in Ann Arbor nature areas

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation will be celebrating Earth Day this weekend by hosting stewardship workdays on Saturday and Sunday at three local natural areas.

The annual Earth Day celebration dates back to 1970, when a day was declared to encourage civic participation to help better the planet.

Here in Ann Arbor, NAP regularly hosts volunteer workdays throughout the year to maintain the city’s numerous parks and nature areas.

“Maintaining pockets of natural areas in cities like Ann Arbor is crucial for strengthening the planet’s network of ecosystems,” reads a city release. “NAP invites volunteers to celebrate 51 years of Earth Day by helping clear non-native plants and improving habitat for native flora and fauna.”

Here’s where the city will be hosting workdays this weekend:

Ad

Bluffs Nature Area

Saturday, April 24: 9 a.m.–noon

To register, click here

Sunset Brooks Nature Area

Marshall Nature Area

As with all NAP stewardship workdays, registration is required and space is limited.

Registration for the weekend’s events will close on Friday at noon.

Participants must wear a face mask and practice social distancing of six feet or more from others outside of their households at all times.

Volunteers are also asked to wear closed-toed shoes, gardening gloves and long pants.

While the events are open to all ages, minors should be accompanies by a parent or guardian.

The meeting location will be sent to volunteers once they complete registration.

Have questions? Contact NAP at 734-794-6627 or NAP@a2gov.org.