Ann Arbor software engineer, 24th Cheesecakerie team up to introduce ‘The Joffre’

The Joffre is a staple Romanian dessert made up of a thick chocolate ganache and a buttermilk chocolate cake.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Software developer and entrepreneur Vlad Taralunga has partnered with 24th Cheesecakerie to introduce Ann Arbor to The Joffre–a cake he grew up eating.

Composed of a thick chocolate ganache layered over a buttermilk chocolate cake base, The Joffre is luscious without being fussy.

A staple Romanian dessert, the decadent chocolate cake is something Taralunga’s father, Mircea Taralunga, has made every year for Vlad’s birthday.

“It’s something that he’s made for as long as I can remember, so at least 25 years,” he said.

Taralunga sensed an opportunity as more and more people turned to online ordering to satisfy their needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, he’s worked with Sean Brezzell, the owner of 24th Cheesecakerie, to perfect the recipe and get The Joffre onto tables around Tree Town.

Ad

Ann Arbor entrepreneur Vlad Taralunga partnered with Sean Brezell of 24th Cheesecakerie to bring The Joffre to Tree Town. (Vlad Taralunga)

Made with organic butter, cocoa powder, eggs, flour and powdered sugar, the simplicity of The Joffre is what Taralunga likes most about the cake. He said that while it might be a bit cliche, he describes his father’s cake as simple, classic and luxurious.

“Imagine a cream of chocolate with the texture of butter,” Taralunga said. The top layer of ultra-thick and smooth chocolate ganache is especially unique to the cake. It isn’t the healthiest of desserts, but the calories are well worth it.

Ad

Ad