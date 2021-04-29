New U-M art exhibit spotlighting queer health sciences appears in Ann Arbor storefronts

Tanaka Chavanduka project manager at the University of Michigan Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities and curator of "The art of queer health sciences" poses in front of Cahoots. The exhibition is on view at several downtown Ann Arbor businesses through the first week of May.

ANN ARBOR – Tanaka Chavanduka was inspired on a recent trip to Washington, D.C. to come up with an innovative way to make his research more visible after visiting the National Portrait Gallery and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

A project manager at the University of Michigan Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, Chavanduka said he came up with the idea to translate research into visual art.

“I’m often exposed to the emotions, sadness and healing behind the numbers—and my experience on this trip made it clear that traditional ways of sharing research aren’t designed to express emotion in the same way art is.

“If our work as researchers took up space in the same way art does, that could help the people we work with feel seen. We expect communities to be vulnerable with us when participating in research, so why not also create a pipeline for creatives who exist in those communities to process that vulnerability and share it in a way that’s respectful, disarming and accessible?”

He organized a new community art exhibition titled “The Art of Queer Health Sciences” to encourage individuals to rethink how art can be used to share knowledge, generate healing and transform communities.

The exhibition is currently on view in downtown Ann Arbor in the windows of several businesses, including Abracadabra, Avalon Cafe, Bløm Meadworks, Cahoots, Thrive Juicery, Vault of Midnight, Vinology and Zingerman’s Greyline. It will be on view until May 5.

Jenna John, a dual major in art and design and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Michigan, poses in front of her installation at Zingerman's Greyline in downtown Ann Arbor. John's work is part of "The Art of Queer Health Sciences," an exhibition on view at several downtown Ann Arbor businesses. (Eric Bronson | Michigan Photography)

Funded by the U-M Arts Initiative, the artwork aims to “communicate research findings from the Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, whose mission is to improve sexual and reproductive health and reduce health disparities in marginalized communities -- with a specific focus on sexual and gender minorities,” according to a release.

