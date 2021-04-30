Humane Society of Huron Valley looking to fill open positions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love animals? The Humane Society of Huron Valley is hiring.
The Ann Arbor not-for-profit shelter is looking for animal lovers to fill open full- and part-time positions, as well as seasonal openings.
The organization is looking for high-energy and customer service-oriented candidates to assist veterinarians, handle animals, manage reports, educate members of the public and provide adoption counseling.
Applications are currently being accepted for:
- veterinary assistant/veterinary technician
- intake technician
- animal care technician
- humane educator
- adoption specialist
- veterinary student externship opportunities
Area veterinary students are encouraged to apply to for temporary externship opportunities for its cross-department program, which typically include outpatient, shelter medicine and surgery experiences.