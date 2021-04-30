Partly Cloudy icon
Humane Society of Huron Valley looking to fill open positions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love animals? The Humane Society of Huron Valley is hiring.

The Ann Arbor not-for-profit shelter is looking for animal lovers to fill open full- and part-time positions, as well as seasonal openings.

The organization is looking for high-energy and customer service-oriented candidates to assist veterinarians, handle animals, manage reports, educate members of the public and provide adoption counseling.

Applications are currently being accepted for:

  • veterinary assistant/veterinary technician
  • intake technician
  • animal care technician
  • humane educator
  • adoption specialist
  • veterinary student externship opportunities

Area veterinary students are encouraged to apply to for temporary externship opportunities for its cross-department program, which typically include outpatient, shelter medicine and surgery experiences.

Find out more about the available positions here.

