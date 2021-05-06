VA Ann Arbor to host pop-up food pantries for veterans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Thursday, veterans in need can turn to the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System for food assistance.

The healthy system will host first-come, first-served pop-up food pantries from 10-11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month

Food will be available to the first 50 veterans, regardless of if they receive care from the VA, the healthcare system said on social media.

Attendees must bring proof of veteran status, which can be in the form of DD Form 214, an appointment slip or a VA card.

Pantry items provided by Food Gatherers can be picked up at the main entrance of the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center at 2215 Fuller Rd. VA Ann Arbor staff will bring food out to cars, the VA said.

The events are done through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs and Feeding America.

