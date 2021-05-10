Ann Arbor senior living community to offer free series on dementia, caregiving

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Beginning in June, Ann Arbor community members can learn more about dementia and caregiving through a free webinar series from Glacier Hills Senior Living Community.

Hosted by the Glacier Hills Foundation, the Walter J. Weber Dementia Education Series will provide training and techniques to residents, families and community organizations working with or caring for individuals experiencing cognitive decline.

The series will feature free webinars hosted by dementia caregiving expert Teepa Snow and her Positive Approach to Care team. Each webinar can accommodate up to 500 participants.

Those working with individuals experiencing dementia or cognitive decline can also participate in two-day private skills workshops, hands-on small group mentoring, and online group learning and skills assessment.

Family members may also be invited to take part in weekly support groups.

Those interested in participating can register here.

The new series is named after environmental engineer and University of Michigan Distinguished University Professor Emeritus Walter J. Weber, who was a resident of Huron Woods. A donation from his family has enabled Glacier Hills to offer the webinars at no cost.

“We are very grateful for the donation from the Weber family. Working with his daughters and significant other has been very rewarding. They are realizing their wishes for families and caregivers to fully understand the disease and gain the tools they need to maintain strong and meaningful relationships with their loved ones. That’s what philanthropy is all about,” said Glacier Hills Foundation Executive Director Becky Pazkowski in a release.

The educational series will continue throughout the year.

