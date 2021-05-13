City of Ann Arbor taking applications for equitable engagement committee

A member of the community directs a question at the panel at a Sustainable Ann Arbor forum in 2012 (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members wanting to impact the future of inclusivity and equity in Tree Town can now apply to be on the city’s new Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee.

Those on the committee will support the Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement initiative by defining equity and equitable engagement and discovering ways to increase diversity in local processes, said a release from the city.

“In 2018, the city passed a One Community resolution aiming to advance racial equity in Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County,” said City Administrator Tom Crawford in the release. “To date, we haven’t made as much progress as we’ve wanted. With this announcement, the city is ramping up its efforts to make tangible improvements in our community, which will be especially impactful for those who have been historically excluded from decision making.”

Steering committee members will:

meet on a regular basis

work with residents and local organizations to define equity

develop accessible community engagement policy, tools and practice recommendations

actively refine the city’s community engagement strategy

connect community members and organizations

ensure quality and deliverable outcomes

In the release, city of Ann Arbor special projects manager and community engagement specialist Heather Seyfarth said that the goal of the equity initiative is to overcome prejudices that have marginalized the perspectives of some community members.

Committee duties will take up three to four hours of time per month. Some members may be compensated for their time depending on expressed need, the release said.

Applications can be submitted until June 7. Selected applicants will be contacted in June and should plan to meet in July.

Find online Ann Arbor Equitable Engagement Steering Committee applications here.

Request a paper copy by calling 734-794-6430 ext. 42590.

Find more information at www.a2gov.org/A2EquitableEngagement.