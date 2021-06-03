Eight University of Michigan swimmers headed to US Olympic Trials

Members of the men's and women's swimming teams at the University of Michigan in a team huddle at Matt Mann Pool in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is sending eight of its swimmers to the U.S. Olympic Trials this week.

In addition to the current Wolverines, twenty former student-athletes will also be competing at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The trials will be held in two waves starting on Friday, and the eight Wolverines will be competing in the first wave that will run through Monday. Wave II will run from June 13-20.

Preliminaries for Wave I will start at 10 a.m. CDT, and finals will follow at 7 p.m. Viewers can watch the prelims on USASwimming.org and the televised finals on the Olympic Channel. The Wave II prelims will be aired on NBC Sports Network and the finals on NBC.

How qualifying works:

The two fastest swimmers per event in Wave I will move up to Wave II. The two fastest athletes in each Wave II individual event will make the U.S. Olympic Team.

Those who finish in the top six in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events will also be considered for the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter freestyle relays.

Wolverines in Wave I include:

Men

Women

Let’s Go Blue!