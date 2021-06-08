New Ann Arbor road closures to impact traffic starting Tuesday

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s construction season in Tree Town.

This month, parts of three different roads will be closed for improvements or repairs lasting through the end of June and into July.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ann Street and Ashley Street

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, portions of Ann and Ashley streets in will be closed for streetscape improvements as part of the Downtown Development Authority and City of Ann Arbor’s First and Ashley Improvements Project.

Ann Street will be closed between First Street and Fourth Avenue while Ashley Street will be closed between Huron Street and Miller Avenue.

All of the lanes on each street will be closed off to thru-traffic but local traffic will be maintained. Pedestrians will be able to access one side of each street.

The streets are expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, according to a notice by the city of Ann Arbor.

DETOURS:

Traffic on westbound Ann Street will head north on Fourth Avenue, west on Miller Avenue, south on First Street and head back to Ann Street. Eastbound traffic will head south on First Street, east on Huron Street, north on Division Street and then back to Ann Street.

Northbound traffic on Ashley Street will go east on Huron Street, north on Division Street, west on Catherine Street/Miller Avenue and then head back to Ashley Street.

South Industrial Highway

At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, traffic using the east side of South Industrial Highway will be reduced down to one northbound and one southbound lane between Stimson Street and East Stadium Boulevard.

Southbound traffic between East Eisenhower Parkway and Stimson Street will be maintained on the east side of South Industrial Highway.

The westbound lane of Stimson Street will be closed from South Industrial Highway.

The closures and lane reductions are part of the South Industrial Highway Concrete Pavement Repair Project. They are anticipated to be complete by 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23.