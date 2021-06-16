Ann Arbor city hall offices to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several city of Ann Arbor municipal offices at Larcom City Hall will be closed on Friday to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

The closure will affect municipal offices including the Larcom City Hall customer service center and the 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center.

Other city services will not be disrupted, including curbside compost, recycling and trash pickup as well as utility and safety services, officials said in a notice.

Many Juneteenth activities are planned for around Ann Arbor, including a flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m. on Friday at 220 N. Main Street, and a one-mile march at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Fuller Park.

Celebrated on or around June 19, Juneteenth commemorates when the last African American slaves in Texas were notified of their freedom in 1865. It was officially recognized as a holiday through a unanimous vote by the Ann Arbor City Council on May 18, 2021.

