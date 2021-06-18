University of Michigan Museum of Natural History announces reopening date

The U-M Museum of Natural History is the only place in the world where visitors can find a mastodon couple exhibited together. (Photo by Michelle Andonian)

ANN ARBOR – After a long closure due to the COVID pandemic, the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, June 25.

For now, the museum will only be open on Fridays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., and while admission is free, advance reservations will be required.

To ensure the safety of its visitors, the museum will open with limited hours and reduced capacity. Staff and visitors will be required to wear masks, follow established protocols and practice social distancing regardless of vaccine status.

The planetarium and some exhibit areas and activities will remain closed, but the Museum Store will be open.

To make a reservation, click here.

If you’re not yet comfortable visiting the museum in person, you can “visit” its virtual exhibits, virtual field trips and enjoy at-home planetarium shows.

UMMNH is at 1105 North University Avenue.

For more information, visit www.lsa.umich.edu/ummnh.