Ann Arbor Film Festival to open call for entries July 1

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival will be opening its call for entries on Thursday as it prepares for its 60th season.

The oldest experimental film festival in North America selects 100-145 short and feature films for exhibition each year in its awards competition.

Filmmakers may submit films from any genre that are experimental films or “demonstrate a high regard for the moving image as an experimental art form,” reads a festival release.

Below are the deadlines to submit films this year:

Early deadline - July 31

Regular deadline - Aug. 31

Late deadline - Sept. 30

Experimental films with a runtime less than 60 minutes may be submitted in the Shorts category with the following fees:

Earlybird deadline - $30



Regular deadline - $45



Late deadline - Standard: $60

Experimental films with a runtime of 60 minutes or longer may be submitted in the Features category with the following fees:

Earlybird deadline - $40



Regular deadline - $55



Late deadline - $70

AAFF cash and in-kind awards amount to approximately $22,500 each year.

For more information, including submission rules, click here.

Ad

The 60th Ann Arbor Film Festival will run March 22-27, 2020.