City of Ann Arbor reminds residents of firework safety during Independence Day holiday

People watch as fireworks explode over New York Harbor as New York and other cities around New York state recognize a rate of 70% for single dose vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in New York. Celebration of the milestone was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor has a message for those planning on a thunderous Independence Day: Use fireworks safely and responsibly.

Officials reminded residents of local and statewide of firework rules and safety through a city notice.

Fireworks usage is permitted only during certain timeframes around national holidays, per Michigan Fireworks Safety Act 256 of 2011, officials said.

In celebration of Independence Day, fireworks are only allowed to be discharged in Ann Arbor this week between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Using fireworks without permission is prohibited at city parks, schools and all public and private property that is not owned by those with the fireworks, officials said.

Ad

Municipal offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, to observe the holiday but safety services, water utility, trash, recycling and compost curbside collection operations will not be interrupted.

The city issued these safety tips for those handling fireworks:

Have water ready to spray firework embers. When finished, drench the area where fireworks have been used.

Put sparklers into a bucket of water when finished.

Don’t reignite fireworks that won’t go off.

Don’t launch fireworks into forests or fields as dry grass or leaves could be ignited.

Keep fireworks away from your eyes and face.

Find more information on firework safety, check out the National Fire Protection Association website.