Washtenaw Community College receives $1.4 million grant for Alpha Scholars program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The U.S. Department of Education has given Washtenaw Community College (WCC) a $1.4 million grant to help freshmen students working on associate degrees.

Launching this fall, the Alpha Scholars program will connect incoming freshmen to support services and peers with similar career goals and interests.

“We are excited to announce this grant that enables us to drive student success in new ways, designing programs that wrap additional layers of support around our students and provide them with a close community of peers who they’ll journey through college with,” said WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca in a release.

Through the Alpha Scholars program students will develop academic and career plans and participate in experiences designed to help them reach their goals and be successful. Participants will be able to build a professional foundation and network.

Based in Ann Arbor, WCC offers associate and certificate programs to over 21,000 students annually. Almost 70% of students intend to transfer to a four-year university in order to complete bachelor’s degree programs, WCC said.

Ad

“This group of students will learn the value of peer relationships to explore opportunities in college and build a path to their future,” said WCC Executive Vice President for Instruction & Academic Affairs Dr. Kimberly Hurns.

Learn more about the Alpha Scholars program at wccnet.edu/alpha-scholars or by sending an email to alphascholars@wccnet.edu.