Ann Arbor Public Schools to hold meeting Tuesday for Thurston area families over pipe repair

Great Herons are frequently seen at Thurston Nature Center.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be holding a virtual informational meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with families living in the Thurston area regarding repair work at the Thurston Nature Center.

The district will be partially draining Thurston Pond as part of the work and will answer questions via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, click here.

Families living in the area should have already received a postcard from AAPS about the repair work and the meeting, said AAPS Director of Communications Andrew Cluley.

The postcard reads:

Dear Thurston Nature Center Neighbors,

Repairs are needed for a damaged section of an underground stormwater drain pipe under the Thurston Nature Center, north of Thurston Elementary School. These repairs will support the health of the Thurston pond and reduce the risk of future flooding.

The work is expected to commence August 2 and will include:

Draining of the pond to a minimum level

Staging of material and equipment in the southern prairie

Excavating the area around the damaged pipe

Closing some trails during the repair work

Restoring the area with native plantings in partnership with the Thurston Nature Center Committee

AAPS apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this necessary repair work may cause for the Thurston community and neighbors.

According to AAPS, the Thurston Nature Center alerted the district that repairs were needed. AAPS owns TNC, which is maintained by a sub-committee of the Thurston Elementary PTO, the Friends of the Thurston Nature Center.

For more information and to see a recording of the community meeting, visit the project’s website.