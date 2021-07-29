University of Michigan alumna becomes Hong Kong’s first-ever Olympic swimming medalist

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Team Hong Kong poses with the silver medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

TOKYO, Japan – Former University of Michigan Wolverine Siobhán Haughey won Hong Kong’s first-ever Olympic medal in swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday.

Haughey earned a silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:53.92. Her time was .42 off Australian winner Ariarne Titmus’ new Olympic record. Penny Oleksiak from Canada took the bronze medal.

Haughey’s swim set a new Asian record, beating China’s Junxuan Yang’s record of 1:54.57 set earlier this year.

While at Michigan, Haughey was a 14-time NCAA All-American. She competed in the same event in the 2016 Rio Olympics but failed to make it to the final with a time of 1:57.56. At the 2019 World Championships, she placed fourth in the event.

She swam an impressive 1:55.16 in the semifinal heat in Tokyo, positioning herself between Titmus and Katie Ledecky of Team USA.

Haughey joins current and former Wolverines Maggie MacNeil and Catie DeLoof in winning medals at the 2020 games.

MacNeil, who swims for Canada, is a rising senior at U-M and won gold in the 100-meter butterfly and silver in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. DeLoof of the class of 2019, won bronze in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay for Team USA.

On Wednesday night, Haughey qualified for the semifinals in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 52.70, placing second in her heat and breaking another Asian record of 52.79 previously held by Japan’s Ikee Rikako.

She finished behind Australia’s Emma McKeon in heat 6, who broke an Olympic record with a time of 52.13.

She bettered her own time in the semifinals with 52.40 and is heading into Friday’s final with hopes to win another medal.