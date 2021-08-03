Michigan Athletics launches new mobile ticketing app

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Athletics Department has launched its brand-new mobile ticketing app.

Gone are the days of printing tickets at home -- the digital platform aims to make buying tickets and entering games easier with a simple tap of your phone screen.

Upon purchasing, all mobile tickets will be sent via email from MTickets@umich.edu with a link to access them. iPhone users can download tickets to their Apple Wallet while Android users can do so via their Google Pay Wallet.

Watch the video below to see how it will work:

“Mobile ticketing platforms provide a number of advantages to traditional printed tickets, including contactless transactions, faster delivery of tickets, flexibility for ticket holders, improved safety and reduction of counterfeit scenarios, and efficiency at our venues,” reads a U-M Athletics Department release from May.

Michigan Athletics urges fans to download tickets ahead of the game since phone reception can be spotty at major sporting events.

Digital tickets that have been printed out will not be accepted to enter a game.

The only event that will give returning season ticketholders the option to receive printed tickets is football.

To see tickets available for the upcoming football season, click here.

Have questions on how the process works? Email MTickets@umich.edu.