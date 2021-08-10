Mostly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Qdoba expands footprint in Ann Arbor with fourth eatery

New location to add 40 jobs

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fast-casual restaurant chain Qdoba Mexican Eats will open its fourth Ann Arbor area location at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 2,000 square-foot restaurant will add 40 jobs to Ann Arbor and offers the chain’s signature meals and menu. Hungry eaters can also choose their own meals with tacos, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, bowls and salads.

“While the past year brought many challenges, this new opening serves as a beacon of hope for the future, adding 40 new jobs to the local economy,” said Qdoba Mexican Eats CEO Keith Guilbault in a release. “Our mission is to bring flavor to people’s lives, and our newest QDOBA location in Ann Arbor helps us achieve this goal. We hope our expanded presence here enables more fans throughout the community to enjoy our delicious, freshly prepared Mexican eats.”

The new Qdoba will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Sundays at 80 S. Zeeb Rd. It joins the chain’s more than 740 locations around the United States and Canada.

