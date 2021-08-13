Ann Arbor Public Schools releases details about after school enrichment classes

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools shared information about its new enrichment classes for the fall at its recent Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

The enrichment classes are being offered at 13 AAPS schools in lieu of districtwide childcare, which was canceled this year for a majority of elementary and K-8 schools.

Each enrichment class centers around a theme or topic, focusing on play, learning Spanish, chess, conducting science experiments and more.

The classes, which are once a week, will be offered at the following schools:

A2STEAM

Allen

Angell

Ann Arbor Open

Bach

Bryant

Dicken

Eberwhite

Haisley

Logan

Pattengill

Thurston

Wines

Classes end between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. and cost between $79-$225 for the term. Classes last either six, eight or 10 weeks and there are 1,000 openings for the fall term, according to the district.

Some parents at the school board meeting expressed concern over the cost of the enrichment classes compared to child care in years past.

One parent said she used to pay $12 a day for aftercare. While some enrichment classes start around $13 a day, most cost around $25-$30 per day.

Scholarships will be available for some families. For questions about financial aid, call 734-994-2300, extension 0.

Registration for the classes begins on Monday, Aug. 16. For more information and to sign up, click here.